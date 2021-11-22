After months upon months of uncertainty, Ottawa parents with children between the ages of five and 11 will soon be able to sign up their children for their first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are some of the ways that can be done.

The provincial booking system

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, parents can book appointments through the province's vaccine portal for children in the five-to-11 age group.

The appointments will take place at one of the seven community clinics run by Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

OPH said Monday it expects to get shipments of vaccine doses this week with more than 60,000 appointments available as of this Friday.

At neighbourhood hubs

In addition to the community clinics, OPH also operates 10 neighbourhood hubs across the city where children will soon be able to be immunized.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the community hubs, the health unit says.

At local schools

On Dec. 2, OPH will begin holding after-hours pop-up vaccination clinics at local schools, rotating through 73 different locations in the city over the course of four weeks.

The details and clinic schedules are expected to be posted on the OPH website later this week. As with the neighbourhood hubs, walk-ins will be allowed.

Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches has urged parents to sign their children up for a COVID-19 vaccine, noting only safe and effective vaccines are approved for usage in Canada. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Pharmacies and physicians

According to OPH, more than 100 pharmacies in the city have signed up to immunize children between the ages of five and 11.

Parents can search for a participating pharmacy here.

OPH also says primary care physicians may also decide to offer the vaccine at their clinics. Those who choose to do so will reach out directly to their patients, the health unit said.

Other options

CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, will offer vaccines to young children with medically complex needs.

For First Nations, Métis and Inuit parents, the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health will partner with OPH to run a clinic at the Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre.

Inuit parents can also call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 to book an appointment or for additional information.

OPH's mobile teams will work with operators of congregate-care facilities to administer COVID-19 vaccines at those locations.

The health unit also has a series of tips on how to make vaccine appointments for young children go as smooth as possible, including bringing a toy with you or giving kids a snack beforehand.