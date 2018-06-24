Skip to Main Content
5 taken to hospital for overdoses at Escapade

Five people were taken to hospital to be treated for overdoses on Saturday during the Escapade Music Festival in Ottawa.

1 person is in serious, another is in critical condition

Five people were taken to hospital Saturday because of overdoses at the Escapade Music Festival. (Facebook/Escapade Festival)

Paramedics say one person is in critical and another is in serious condition because of overdoses involving GHB, a common street drug, which has the potential to be fatal. 

None of their conditions were life-threatening.

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old man died from a suspected drug overdose during the Montebello Rockfest music festival in western Quebec.

Paramedics say that drug overdoses at the Escapade Music Festival have always been a problem.

During last year's festival, 18 partygoers were treated during the two-night festival, and ten of those cases were related to drugs and alcohol.

More than a dozen paramedics will be present for day two of this year's festival Sunday.

