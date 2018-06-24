5 taken to hospital for overdoses at Escapade

Five people were taken to hospital to be treated for overdoses on Saturday during the Escapade Music Festival in Ottawa.

Paramedics say one person is in critical and another is in serious condition because of overdoses involving GHB, a common street drug, which has the potential to be fatal.

Day 1 of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Escapade2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Escapade2018</a> completed. Great teamwork with the organizers, <a href="https://twitter.com/CdnSkiPatrol?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CdnSkiPatrol</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawahealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawahealth</a> to keep overdoses at a minimum. 5 OD taken to hospital, 1 critical and 1 serious, both due to GHB. None are life threatening. Other 3 were minor. Back at it tomorrow! <a href="https://t.co/tbbYMKrpng">pic.twitter.com/tbbYMKrpng</a> —@OttawaParamedic

None of their conditions were life-threatening.

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old man died from a suspected drug overdose during the Montebello Rockfest music festival in western Quebec.

Paramedics say that drug overdoses at the Escapade Music Festival have always been a problem.

During last year's festival, 18 partygoers were treated during the two-night festival, and ten of those cases were related to drugs and alcohol.

More than a dozen paramedics will be present for day two of this year's festival Sunday.