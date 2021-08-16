Fitzroy Provincial Park drowning victim 'loved people,' family says

The family of a young woman who drowned at Fitzroy Provincial Park remembers her as friendly, compassionate, and as a singer in her local Pentecostal church.

Rehema Kazera Cheka, 18, was at the park's beach for a church youth event on Saturday and decided to swim, but she never resurfaced, according to her cousin Leontine Mulangaliro.

"She was not just a normal person in the community," Mulangaliro told CBC News on Monday.

"She was a lovely person. She liked to love. She was a beautiful lady, [a] young one, but we just lost her."

According to Ontario Provincial Police's Ottawa detachment, first responders were called to Fitzroy Provincial Park shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of a drowning. Soon after, Ottawa firefighters recovered Cheka's body.

Mulangaliro said she didn't know how to swim and went too deep into the water "where she could no longer stand up."

Preparing 'to start a new life'

Cheka, who would have turned 19 later this month, was born in Congo before moving to Burundi, and immigrating to Canada in 2017, Mulangaliro said.

She recently graduated high school and planned to attend La Cite Collégiale in September with dreams of becoming a doctor.

"She was preparing herself to start a new life," according to her cousin, who said the family has turned to their Christian faith for strength as they grieve the sudden death.

"It's not easy for us to accept. ... The body can't accept it. But our heart, we are like, 'OK God, this is your will and we just accept it,'" Mulangaliro said.

Since Saturday, many young people have visited Cheka's family, which has shown the impact she had on others.

"I didn't know she had so many friends or people that knew her," Mulangaliro said. "She was a lovely person, because she loved people, many of them are coming here just to see us."