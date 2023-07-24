Fisherman catches human foot in Outaouais lake
The human remains were found in Lac des Pères in the Outaouais region, south of Maniwaki, Que.
A fisherman reeled in a surprise catch when he pulled a human foot from the waters of an Outaouais lake around 11 a.m. Monday, Quebec police say.
Sûreté du Québec, Quebec's provincial police, said in a Monday news release the fisherman caught the human remains in Lac des Pères, which is also known as Petit Lac Rond.
The lake is in the municipality of Sainte-Thérèse de la Gatineau, located about 20 kilometres south of Maniwaki, Que., in the eastern Outaouais.
A forensic identification team and divers from Quebec's provincial police force will be on site, police said.