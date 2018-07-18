Border blitz nets dozens of fishing violations

A three-day crackdown by Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has resulted in two dozen charges for fishing violations along the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Between July 6 and 8, conservation officers stopped more than 1,000 residents of various Canadian provinces and U.S. states at the Thousand Islands border crossing in Lansdowne, Ont., south of Ottawa.

They laid 24 charged and issued 22 warnings for violations of the Ontario's fishing rules, including overfishing, fishing without a licence and packaging fish so they can't be counted or identified.

A police canine unit helped with the inspections.

The sweep led to more than 500 fish or fish parts being turned over to inspectors.

The confiscated fish will be donated to organizations such as shelters and hospices, according to the ministry.