Thanks, hydro workers!

The pictures are drawn on brightly-coloured construction paper. The letters are a little wobbly, but the heartfelt messages shine through.

First-graders in Kanata wanted to say thank you to the hydro workers who restored power to the city after last week's tornadoes.

Hallie Cotnam of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning dropped by St. Anne Catholic School to talk to the five- and six-year-olds about their notes.

Jaiden's message reads, 'Tahnk you'. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Claire's message reads, 'Thank you,' with a picture of a person. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Maliah's message reads, 'Thank you,' with a pink and purple heart. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Jack's message reads, 'Thank you for keeping us safe. Thank you for helping to rebuild houses.' (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Grade 1 student Santiago's thank-you note reads, 'Thank you for all your all your hard work! Thank you!' (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)