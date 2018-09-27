Thanks, hydro workers!
The pictures are drawn on brightly-coloured construction paper. The letters are a little wobbly, but the heartfelt messages shine through.
Grade 1 students at St. Anne Catholic School in Kanata draw thank-you notes after last week's tornadoes
The pictures are drawn on brightly-coloured construction paper. The letters are a little wobbly, but the heartfelt messages shine through.
First-graders in Kanata wanted to say thank you to the hydro workers who restored power to the city after last week's tornadoes.
Hallie Cotnam of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning dropped by St. Anne Catholic School to talk to the five- and six-year-olds about their notes.
CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.