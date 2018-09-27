Skip to Main Content
Thanks, hydro workers!

The pictures are drawn on brightly-coloured construction paper. The letters are a little wobbly, but the heartfelt messages shine through.

Grade 1 students at St. Anne Catholic School in Kanata draw thank-you notes after last week's tornadoes

St. Anne Catholic School teachers Kalla Casey, left, and Beverly Wong, right, stand with some of their Grade 1 students. From left to right, they are Jaiden, Claire, Maliah, Jack, Santiago and Lucy. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

First-graders in Kanata wanted to say thank you to the hydro workers who restored power to the city after last week's tornadoes.

Hallie Cotnam of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning dropped by St. Anne Catholic School to talk to the five- and six-year-olds about their notes.

Jaiden's message reads, 'Tahnk you'. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
Claire's message reads, 'Thank you,' with a picture of a person. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
Maliah's message reads, 'Thank you,' with a pink and purple heart. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
Jack's message reads, 'Thank you for keeping us safe. Thank you for helping to rebuild houses.' (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
Grade 1 student Santiago's thank-you note reads, 'Thank you for all your all your hard work! Thank you!' (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)
Lucy's message reads, 'Thank you St. Anne for saving our city for keeping us safe you are very kind and helpful.' (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

