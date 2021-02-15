Gatineau police investigating city's 1st homicide of 2021

Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating after a man in his 60s was killed early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home on promenade Wychwood in the Aylmer sector of the city just after 12:30 a.m. Monday after getting reports of a fight, police said in a news release.

Two men, one in his 60s and one in his 30s, were found with injuries and rushed to the Hull Hospital, where older man was pronounced dead.

The younger man suffered less serious injuries and is being detained in hospital, police said, while the investigation continues.

This is Gatineau's first homicide of the year.