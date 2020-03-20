Man in his 90s Ottawa's first COVID-19 death

A man in his 90s with no travel history is Ottawa's first confirmed death from the COVID-19 respiratory illness, public health officials say.

The man who lived at home, came down with a fever on March 15, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said Wednesday afternoon.

He was admitted to The Ottawa Hospital five days later and died Wednesday, OPH said. His name was not released.

The man's death was among the five announced in Ontario Wednesday .The province has reported a total of 13 deaths from the virus so far.

"Today is a very sad day for us and especially the family and loved ones of the man who passed away," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's chief medical officer of health, in a statement.

In his own statement, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson also offered condolences, calling the man's death a "sad and important reminder" of the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I encourage residents to continue to wash their hands regularly, to respect social distancing guidelines, limit trips outside the house to essential ones, and to check in virtually on family, friends and neighbours," Watson said.

"We must all do our part to help save lives in our community."

Public health officials in Ontario also confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the province to 688.

As of Wednesday morning, OPH was investigating 43 "confirmed or indeterminate" COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.