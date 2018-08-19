Where to watch fireworks this Victoria Day long weekend

Fireworks shows are back in person this Victoria Day long weekend, and the city reminds residents and retailers about its rules on selling and discharging your own pyrotechnics — in case you forgot.

You can enjoy Ottawa's big show for free at the Canadian Tulip Festival on Sunday. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at Commissioners Park by Dow's Lake, weather dependent.

In Kingston, Ont., the city's Spring into Summer event is hosting a free fireworks show on Saturday at 9 p.m. at Lake Ontario Park.

Fireworks rules in place

Ottawa's bylaw department reminds retailers that fireworks can only be sold on certain days: Victoria Day, Canada Day and the seven days leading up to those holidays.

A cyclist passes by tulips near Dow's Lake in Ottawa. The big show will be in person again this year, if weather allows. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

People are allowed to discharge their own fireworks on Victoria Day — which is Monday, May 23 this year — the day before and the day after. Fireworks must be discharged by someone 18 or older on private property, or with permission of the property owner, and safe distances must be respected.

It's also illegal to shoot fireworks in, or into, a vehicle, building, street, or other public spaces.

If someone is holding a fireworks display event, they must get a permit from the fire chief and it costs about $57, according to the bylaw department.