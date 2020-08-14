Fireworks to light up sky over Ottawa, Gatineau Saturday

Fireworks will light up the sky over Ottawa and Gatineau Saturday night when a spectacle billed as the "largest display of summer fireworks in the country" arrives to brighten things up.

The 15-minute show, called Illuminate, is a collaboration between Casino Lac-Leamy's annual Sound of Light competition and the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival.

With both events cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers came up with a new idea.

"When we realized that our event could not take place in its usual form, I wanted to imagine an out-of-the-ordinary alternative that would make an impression," said Marc-Antoine Massicotte, president and CEO of the Casino Lac-Leamy Sound of Light.

Beginning at 9 p.m., fireworks will blast off from eight sites across the National Capital Region, lighting up the sky from east to west.

The map shows east and west end viewing zones for Saturday’s fireworks in Gatineau hosted by Casino du Lac Leamy and the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival. (Casino du Lac Leamy Website)

Massicotte told Ottawa Morning the idea is to take the show to the people, whether they're watching from their porch, backyard or balcony, and avoid drawing a big crowd to one central location.

If you like a little music with your fireworks, Quebec's Royal Pyrotechnie will provide a soundtrack "of happiness and hope" via Rouge FM, on your radio or online.