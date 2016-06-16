Buying a backyard firepit this fall? Don't get burned

Thinking about extending your physically distanced patio experience into the fall by installing a firepit in the comfort of your own backyard?

There are rules for that.

While some Ottawa home improvement stores say they're struggling to keep backyard firepits in stock, one fire official is reminding residents that it's not as easy as lighting a flame and roasting marshmallows.

Here's what you need to know.

Different density, different rules

Carson Tharris, a public information officer with Ottawa Fire Services, said before picking out your firepit, it's important to check the restrictions where you live.

"There's different regulations depending on the density of construction," Tharris said. "How close the houses are together and how many people are living in the area."

It also depends on how close you are to a forest or other fire risks.

In most urban areas of Ottawa, homeowners aren't allowed to burn wood in firepits or outdoor fireplaces, Tharris said. It's always best to check the rules for your neighbourhood first.

You need a permit...

If your area is eligible, Tharris said you still need a permit to light a fire on a private property, including in your backyard.

You can get a burn permit online through the city's website or in person. They can cost between $14 and about $60, depending on what type of permit you want.

If a permit is granted, it will come with guidelines such as how far the flame should be from buildings or vegetation.

"The problem with the wood-burning appliances is that there can be a lot of variety in terms of how much sparks and embers can come out of the fire," Tharris said.

If a fire ban is in effect, all bets are off. You can contact Ottawa Fire Services first to find out.

And if you think having a spark arrestor screen or grate cover over your fire will save you from having to get a permit, think again.

"Any time you're burning any kind of wood outside in any appliance, you would need a [burn] permit," said Tharris.

If you do get a permit, Tharris still recommends placing a grate or screen over your fire, if your appliance comes with one, to help control sparks.

...but not for all fireplaces

Tharris said outdoor natural gas, propane or ethanol fireplaces don't require a permit and are generally considered safe for urban areas.

Carson Tharris, public information officer with Ottawa Fire Services, said some types of outdoor fireplaces don't need a permit. (CBC)

He said those products are regulated by different standard-testing authorities that guarantee their safety — if used properly.

"So if you're buying those, it's important to follow the directions on the label."

Now you're cooking with gas

If your device is designed to be used solely for cooking in the open air and doesn't burn wood or non-compostable material, you don't need a permit either, Tharris said.

Have more questions on personal firepits and safety? Here's the city's FAQ.

Just make sure those propane-fuelled BBQs and fireplaces aren't in an enclosed area to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Firepits flying off the shelves

"If I had a truckload of them right here now I could sell them, but I can't get my hands on anything," said Ann Atchison, store manager at the Home Hardware in Orléans.

Atchison estimates she's sold between 12 and 15 backyard firepits in recent months, but believes she could have sold 10 times that number if only she'd had the inventory.

"This stuff just flew out of all three of our warehouses across the country," she said.

At the Canadian Tire at Bells Corners, Don Brooks confirmed demand for the firepits is high this year as people hunker down at home.

"We probably sold more firepits than we ever have," he said. "We're selling them very late into the season."