Firefighters tackle 2 blazes in Ottawa

Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-storey home in Ottawa's New Edinburgh neighbourhood Sunday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services said they received a call around 5:30 a.m. about a fire ​inside a home on Ivy Crescent.

There are no injuries, but the damage to the home and its contents is estimated to cost $400,000, firefighters said.

An fire investigator is at the scene to determine the cause.

Second fire

The fire in New Edinburgh is the second blaze firefighters battled over the past 24 hours.

Firefighters also responded to a fire at a home on Hawthorne Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa Fire Services responded to a fire at a home on Hawthorne Road. (Scott Stilborn )

Firefighters said they received reports of heavy, black smoke and flames around the building.

The fire destroyed the home's garage, a news release by Ottawa Fire Services stated.

Residents living in the home were all out of the building by the time firefighters arrived, but one person was in the care of the Ottawa Paramedic Service, the release stated.

A fire investigator was at the scene to determine the cause.