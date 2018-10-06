Firefighters rescue entangled Canada goose in Mooney's Bay

A distressed Canada goose has much to be thankful for this weekend after firefighters waded into the chilly waters of Mooney's Bay to rescue the entangled bird.

Ottawa Fire Capt. John Sobey said a concerned passersby called 311 when he spotted the goose flailing in the water around 15 to 20 metres off shore.

The bird appeared to have become tangled in the guide wires that are normally used to keep birds away from the beach, he said.

Shortly afterward, the Ottawa Fire Service water rescue team arrived at the scene and two rescuers waded into the water to reach the bird.

"Fortunately, they were very successful," Sobey said. "They were able to cut the guidelines, cradle the goose and bring the goose back to shore."

The rescue team held the goose and kept it calm until volunteers from the Wild Bird Care Centre showed up. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

'His goose isn't cooked'

Sobey said the goose appeared to be in good shape, though it was likely exhausted from its struggle in the water. Rescuers found the goose fairly docile, and didn't have to sedate it.

"His goose isn't cooked," he said. "By all accounts, the goose looked fine."

Ottawa firefighters remove wire from the goose's right wing after rescuing it from the waters of Mooney's Bay. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

The rescue team called Ottawa bylaw officers and volunteers from the Wild Bird Care Centre, who wrapped the goose in a blanket and took it to a veterinarian to make sure it wasn't injured.

While calls about wildlife do come in on occasion, Sobey said the rescue was an unusual one.

"I've been doing this 38 years, I've never had to rescue a goose," he said. "That's a first."