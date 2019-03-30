Skip to Main Content
3 people displaced after fire in New Edinburgh

Firefighters are investigating after a fire took place in the basement of a rowhouse in New Edinburgh early Saturday morning. 

Emergency crews are supporting those displaced, injured

Ottawa Fire Services responded to a two-alarm fire at 221 Crichton Street in New Edinburgh. (Scott Stilborn)

Firefighters received two 911 calls around 5:34 a.m. about the two-alarm fire at 221 Crichton St.

Ottawa paramedics took one person to hospital for injuries, and a woman was treated at the scene for minor burn injuries to her hands, firefighters said.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting three people displaced due to a gas shutoff during the incident, firefighters said. 

An Ottawa fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause.

