3 people displaced after fire in New Edinburgh

Firefighters are investigating after a fire took place in the basement of a rowhouse in New Edinburgh early Saturday morning.

Firefighters received two 911 calls around 5:34 a.m. about the two-alarm fire at 221 Crichton St.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 221 Crichton Street The fire is in an end unit of a 2-storey 8 unit residential row. One occupant in the care of Ottawa Paramedic

Ottawa paramedics took one person to hospital for injuries, and a woman was treated at the scene for minor burn injuries to her hands, firefighters said.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting three people displaced due to a gas shutoff during the incident, firefighters said.

An Ottawa fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause.