Firefighters hoping hefty fines will help reduce nuisance calls

Ottawa's fire department is on track to impose new fines against building owners whose repeated false alarms are drawing resources from actual emergencies and putting lives at risk.

Improper building maintenance led to more than 3,000 calls in 2022, while failing to advise Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) of an alarm system test was recorded 736 times.

Every time a full crew is dispatched to a false alarm, it costs $3,764 and ties up 14 fire personnel.

Chief Paul Hutt told members of the emergency and protective services committee on Thursday that this isn't just a nuisance or a financial issue, it's a matter of public safety.

"If [crews are] responding to a false alarm and another true alarm comes in somewhere else, then it's a domino effect," Hutt said.

"Then we have stations that are further away responding, which are taking taking longer time to get to the scene."

Ottawa Fire Services Chief Paul Hutt says the current volume of nuisance calls is tying up firefighters who should be responding to actual emergencies. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Fines range from $500-$1,500

The committee passed the new bylaw, with many councillors expressing concern about the high number of false calls. Combined with malicious alarm pulls, false calls make up more than one-third of all fire calls.

The bylaw would introduce a graduated system of fines for nuisance calls. The first offence would result in a warning, the second would bring a $500 fine, the third would cost $1,000, and every subsequent nuisance call in a single calendar year would net the building owner a $1,500 fine.

"When we start to impose these fines we're gonna hear from folks," said Coun. Steve Desroches. "We have to make sure that that our teams can get to to people as quickly as possible and to fires as quickly as possible."

Riverside South-Findlay Creek Coun. Steve Desroches wants fire officials to emphasize to repeat offenders that these false alarms put lives at risk. (Jean Deslisle/CBC)

Two new full-time employees would be hired to enforce the bylaw, including visiting repeat offenders.

Staff say their salaries would be covered by revenue generated from the fines, which would have brought in $1.2 million if they were in place in 2022.

They also estimate a 10-20 per cent reduction of nuisance calls within three years.

If council approves the bylaw at its meeting next week, the new fines will come into effect July 1.