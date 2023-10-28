Firefighters carried babies out of General campus, ER still closed day after fire

The Ottawa Hospital's General campus is still diverting patients to other emergency departments in the city after transferring patients following a Friday afternoon fire — in what the hospital's leader says was an evacuation of the highest order.

It could be several days before the General campus building on Smyth Road is able to resume normal operations, said Cameron Love, the hospital's president and CEO, in a scrum with reporters Saturday morning.

The hospital was in the process of replacing a transformer on the third floor when the transformer caught fire. Ottawa Fire Services responded around 3:45 p.m., and the fire was declared under control at 5:26 p.m.

There were no patients on the third floor, as that space is devoted to mechanical works that feed into the rest of the building.

But patients on the west end of the hospital, from floors four to eight, were relocated to the east end — 96 patients in all, according to Love.

Sixteen babies in the neonatal intensive care unit were transferred to CHEO, the local children's hospital. Some were carried out by firefighters, Love said.

"They're the sickest babies, that's why they're on ventilators. You do not want smoke, you do not want anything in that area," Love said.

"And so from a safety precaution, they were moved right off the bat."

Cameron Love, president and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital, speaks to reporters on Saturday after a fire at the hospital's General campus. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

One woman was in labour during the fire, but Love said she and the baby are safe and the baby has also been taken to CHEO.

While it's safe for postpartum women to stay at the hospital, Love said those who are ready to deliver have also been transferred out.

"We've had no incidents associated with smoke inhalation or incidents associated with the fire," he added.

Emergency department not accepting patients

Since the fire has disrupted emergency department services at the hospital, members of the public are being asked to visit other ERs in Ottawa instead.

All emergency patients were transferred to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, the Queensway Carleton hospital or the Montfort Hospital.

The Montfort Hospital is operating normally this weekend but it's busier than usual, particularly in the ER, said Martin Sauvé, interim director of communications.

So far, Montfort has not welcomed any newborns, he added.

"We are working hand-in-hand with our partners in the region to ensure continued care for the population," Sauvé said in a French-language statement.

Love said The Ottawa Hospital will be working with its community partners, including other hospitals, to determine what its operations will look like in the coming days.

All emergency surgeries scheduled this weekend will be performed at the Civic campus, Love said.

"Over the next few days we'll work with other partners as to whether we transfer their surgical procedures so we don't have significant impacts in terms of longer waits for patients that were booked for surgery," he said, including scheduled emergency surgeries and some elective cases.

It could take several days before The Ottawa Hospital is able to resume normal operations and accept patients at the General campus emergency department again. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

It's also possible that the fire has damaged hospital supplies, Love said.

"On the units that we've had a lot of smoke, the infection control teams are going through them now. Any supplies that may have any particular debris on it, we'll probably take a precautionary measure and just get rid of them and have to replace them," he said.

The hospital has set up a family reunification centre to help patients and their families stay up to date with developments, which could include notifications as to when they'll be allowed in the hospital again.

"There's so many moving parts to this thing, you want to update every single hour," Love said.

"So over the course of today and tomorrow we will be able to confirm more accurately when we'll be able to recommission the units that will allow us to resume all normal operations."