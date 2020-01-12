2 adults, 2 teens displaced by apartment fire

Four people are temporarily homeless after a fire Saturday evening near the University of Ottawa.

Several people called 911 just before 7 p.m. about heavy smoke and flames coming from a three-storey apartment building on Wiggins Private, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control in about 10 minutes.

Two adults and two teenagers were displaced, the fire department said.

No one was injured in the fire. Damage is estimated at between $25,000 and $30,000, officials said.