Fire west of Ottawa declared under control, evacuation order lifted

Five days after a fire broke out in the Greater Madawaska region surrounding Centennial Lake, authorities say it has finally been declared under control.

Shayne McCool, a fire advisor with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, told CBC Friday afternoon that the fire is still burning and covers an area of 43.7 hectares but is no longer at risk of spreading. The fire was initially about 50 hectares.

Fire risk for the area is now at a "moderate hazard" level, he said.

"Our fire crews have been working very closely with local fire departments in the area, and we've made some excellent progress with suppression efforts on that fire," McCool said. "We had to act quickly to make sure that we could manage this incident effectively."

McCool added that firefighters are now "consolidating their fire line on the southern flank" and have deployed a helicopter.

Firefighters will remain on site until the fire is fully extinguished, McCool said, and the ministry is currently leading an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Evacuation order lifted

The fire broke out on an island Sunday afternoon and moved to land. People with homes or cottages in four parts of the area were asked to leave and an evacuation order was put in place, according to the Township of Greater Madawaska.

Around 35 to 50 homes were evacuated in the township, in areas surrounding Black Mountain Estates, Little Bay Lane, Airds Lake Road and Snider's Tent and Trailer Park. The evacuation order was previously scheduled to end early Wednesday afternoon, but was later extended by the township.

That order was lifted as of 3 p.m. Friday and people were allowed to return home, according to township treasurer-deputy Renée Mask.

This fire and many more further north sent plumes of smoke over Ontario, Quebec and the eastern United States.

Larry Sachan, who lives on Black Mountain Road, said his eyes were burning and his throat was sore from inhaling the smoke that enveloped his home on Sunday.

After being asked to leave his home, Sachan said he became extremely worried about the flames encroaching on his property and has been anxious all week.

"It's been a roller coaster," he said. "Are we going to lose the place? Or aren't we?"

Larry Sachan lives on Black Mountain Road in the Greater Madawaska region and had to evacuate his home because of the forest fires. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

On Friday, he told CBC he was greatly relieved to be able to return home and was overjoyed to find his property undamaged.

"Whatever style of dance you like to do, a bird dance, you name it — I was doing it," he said. "It's beautiful here ... clear skies. I don't even smell smoke and I'm five minutes from the fire."

Sachan added he's grateful for firefighters' efforts over the past week but is still staying alert.

"We'll be on guard for at least a couple weeks," said Sachan. "There is always that risk that [the fire] could flare up again."

An open fire ban remains in place for the region, according to the township.