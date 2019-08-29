Firefighters douse blaze at Hintonburg highrise

Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire at a highrise apartment building in Hintonburg Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said they received multiple 911 calls at 12:27 p.m. reporting flames and black smoke coming from a seventh-floor window at the rear of the Hintonburg Place at 395 Parkdale Ave., at the corner of Wellington Street W.

By the time firefighters arrived, several residents of the Ottawa Community Housing building were already outside. Others were told to remain in their units or on their balconies, OFS said.

The fire was extinguished at 1:07 p.m., and firefighters began checking on residents in other units. Crews are also dealing with "smoke conditions" in the building, OFS said.

According to Ottawa paramedics, a man and a woman, both in their 40s, were treated for minor smoke inhalation and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. The Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army are also on hand to assist any residents who need their help.

Roads in the area have since reopened.

The building is also home to various businesses including a café, a hair salon and martial arts studio.