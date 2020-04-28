Church community, friends mourn family killed in house fire

The three people who died in a house fire in Ottawa's Britannia neighbourhood early Monday morning have been identified as Allan Schoorl, 76, Olwyn Schoorl, 83, and their son, Tim Schoorl, 49.

Firefighters pulled the three from the second storey of their home on Britannia Road, but they did not survive. A family dog also died in the fire.

Olwyn and Allan Schoorl would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 26. They died in a fire Monday along with their son, Tim Schoorl. (Submitted by family)

At All Saints' Anglican Church Westboro, the family is being remembered for their generosity of spirit and devotion to their congregation.

"We've lost three of our members who were a big part of this place," said Christopher Dunn, the church's minister. "They were people who were really involved and gave themselves to this parish."

Tim Schoorl with Arlo the family dog. Arlo also perished in the fire. (Submitted by family)

Dunn said Olwyn Schoorl, who was born in England, loved to give hugs before Sunday service and prepared homemade meals for church events. Allan Schoorl, who came to Canada from the Netherlands, brought his skills in property management to oversee a major renovation at the church, Dunn said.

Dunn said Tim Schoorl cared for his parents and took extra precautions to keep them healthy during the pandemic by doing their shopping and other chores.

Olwyn and Allan Schoorl flank their daughter, Helen Norman, on her wedding day on the porch of the Schoorls' Britannia Road home. (Photo submitted by family)

Tim Schoorl was lead singer with local group Otis Strange. The band's drummer, Jon Olsen, passed by the family's home after hearing about the fire on Monday.

"We just put out our new video literally on [April] 25, a couple days ago," he said.

"[Tim was] an unbelievable person, really nice and a great singer, and he's my best friend," Olsen said. "He's the guy that I called to talk to when I had problems, and now I can't."

The couple's surviving daughter, Helen Norman, works as the parish administrator at All Saints'.

Christopher Dunn, the minister at All Saints' Anglican Church Westboro, recalls the Schoorl family as active and devoted members of the congregation. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

"She and her family are reeling from the loss of this," Dunn said. "There aren't words that can take away this pain."

Dunn said a small memorial service will take place soon, with a larger gathering to follow once physical distancing restrictions are lifted.