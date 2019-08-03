At least 2 displaced by Vanier apartment fire

At least two people have been left temporarily homeless following a fire Saturday afternoon in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to a three-storey apartment complex on Vernon Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. after getting several 911 calls about smoke coming from a top-floor balcony.

The fire had spread into one of the units, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Two men in their 30s have been displaced by the fire, while another two people may also face the same fate, the fire department said.

Damage is estimated at $50,000. As of Saturday evening, no injuries had been reported.