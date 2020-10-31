2 people under care of Red Cross following early morning fire in Vanier

At least two people are being taken care of by Red Cross after an early morning fire at an under-construction building spread to a neighbouring duplex in Vanier.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, a working fire was declared when crews arrived a little before 4 a.m. on Saturday. The home under construction, located at 151 Longpre Street, was fully consumed by flames.

Fire crews also noticed smoke and fire coming from the neighbouring building, located at 155 and 157 Longpre Street, a duplex subdivided into four units.

By 4 a.m., a second alarm was declared and firefighters searched the neighbouring structure to ensure the building was evacuated.

One person was assessed by paramedics, but wasn't taken to hospital. The residents of the neighbouring duplex were displaced.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire on Longpre St. in Vanier. Crews had a 2-storey double under construction fully involved on arrival & fire extending to homes on either side & at the rear on Tabor St. 2 residents being assessed by <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaParamedic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaParamedic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttFire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://t.co/meX52SmxfX">pic.twitter.com/meX52SmxfX</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

Two people are receiving victim services from the Red Cross, according to Carson Tharris, the public information officer for Ottawa Fire.

"There were roommates that weren't there yet, so we're not exactly sure how many people are going to be affected," he said in a phone interview with CBC News.

Another house on Longpre Street as well as a shed and house on Tabor Avenue were also damaged in the fire.