Fire tears through home of Gatineau city councillor

A city councillor in Gatineau, Que., says he's relieved no one was hurt after fire tore through his home Saturday evening.

Fire crews were called to the home of Manoir-des-Trembles–Val-Tétreau Coun. Jocelyn Blondin on Rue Chevalier-de Rouville at around 7 p.m.

Blondin told Radio-Canada he was about two blocks away when a neighbour called to say his home was ablaze.

The damage ended up being "enormous," he said.

"The living room is finished. The two bedrooms upstairs are also finished ... and the basement, it [suffered water damage]. The kitchen is damaged by water, too," Blondin said in French.

Gatineau's fire department said the fire broke out in the home's attic. The damage is estimated at about $225,000, the department said in a media release.

The fire is not believed to be criminal in nature, officials said.

The Saturday evening fire on rue Chevalier-de Rouville caused about $225,000 in damages, according to the fire department. (S.B./Radio-Canada)

In a social media post, Mayor France Bélisle said city council stood in solidarity with Blondin and would offer what support they could.

Blondin said he was thankful his wife and their pets were not injured in the blaze. He said they'd already received several offers for temporary accommodation while the home remains uninhabitable.

"I hope it's not a total loss," Blondin said. "I don't think it is."