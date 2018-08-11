Skip to Main Content
Fire breaks out after vehicle strikes building

No injuries reported, fire department says

CBC News ·
No injuries have been reported after a vehicle struck a building on Slack Road Saturday afternoon. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Firefighters swiftly extinguished a fire Saturday afternoon after a vehicle struck a building in Nepean.

Crews were called to the collision at 63 Slack Rd. after receiving multiple 911 calls, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

They attacked the blaze and were able to stop it from spreading further, the fire department said.

Shortly after 1:20 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

The driver of the vehicle was unhurt, fire officials said. No other injuries have been reported.

A fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene.

