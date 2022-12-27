Content
Ottawa·New

Fire 'under control' at Sandy Hill Child Care Centre

A fire in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood was declared under control by Tuesday afternoon after firefighters spent much of the morning working to prevent its spread.

Cause of fire under investigation

CBC News ·
firefighter walks in front of building after fire extinguished
Crews spent several hours working to put out a two-alarm fire at the Sandy Hill Child Care on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

CBC has confirmed the fire broke out at the Sandy Hill Child Care, which offers toddler and preschool programs. The centre was empty at the time.

The fire started at the building on Wilbrod Street around 7:20 a.m., Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) wrote in a news release.

It said responding police officers reported smoke and flames coming from the building. 

The first fire crew arrived shortly after and declared a "second alarm."

"Fire crews pulled apart ceilings and walls throughout the structure to extinguish the flames," the release stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears to have started on the first floor and quickly spread to the second and third floors, OFS said.

More to come.

