Four people displaced after fire in Glebe neighbourhood, fire services says

Four people have been displaced after a fire in the Glebe neighbourhood Monday afternoon, Ottawa Fire Services told CBC.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army are both helping those affected by the incident, according to a press release from fire services.

Fire crews received numerous calls that there was smoke near Bank Street and Fifth Avenue around 3 p.m.

Firefighters responded and worked to control flames in the ceiling of the property, which has apartments on the upper floors and retail shops, including The Papery, on the ground floor.

Firefighters gather on the street outside of The Papery. (Ben Andrews/CBC)

Ottawa police closed roads around the building while firefighters were battling the blaze.

It took just over an hour for crews to get the fire under control.

Fire services say there are no reported injuries.

Red Cross provides residents place to stay

Mairianna Bachynsky, a spokesperson for the Red Cross, told CBC its providing food, clothing and a place to stay to those in need after the fire.

The Salvation Army said in an email it works with the Red Cross to ensure the needs of all involved in an emergency situation are taken care of.

The charity said its disaster services team responded to the fire and provided emotional support as well as practical help including food and winter gear to those affected.

An Ottawa fire investigator was still on scene as of 7 p.m. working to determine the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson for fire services said it was too early in the investigation to have a dollar amount for the damages.