Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Person dead after fire in western Quebec

A fire broke out early Saturday in the municipality of Boileau, in the Outaouais region.

Fire started early Saturday morning, according to police

CBC News ·
Firefighters in western Quebec discovered a body inside the buiding. The victim's identity hasn't been made public. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A fire broke out early Saturday in the municipality of Boileau, located in the Outaouais region of Quebec.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the fire started around 1 a.m. in a residence on chemin Marcil.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters discovered a body inside the house.

The identity of the victim hasn't been revealed.

The origin of the blaze is unknown at this time and the residence is considered a total loss.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now