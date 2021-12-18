Person dead after fire in western Quebec
Fire started early Saturday morning, according to police
A fire broke out early Saturday in the municipality of Boileau, located in the Outaouais region of Quebec.
According to the Sûreté du Québec, the fire started around 1 a.m. in a residence on chemin Marcil.
Once the fire was under control, firefighters discovered a body inside the house.
The identity of the victim hasn't been revealed.
The origin of the blaze is unknown at this time and the residence is considered a total loss.