Person dead after fire in western Quebec

A fire broke out early Saturday in the municipality of Boileau, located in the Outaouais region of Quebec.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the fire started around 1 a.m. in a residence on chemin Marcil.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters discovered a body inside the house.

The identity of the victim hasn't been revealed.

The origin of the blaze is unknown at this time and the residence is considered a total loss.