Large commercial building catches fire in Stittsville

Ottawa firefighters relied on tanker trucks to fight a fire and protect fuel tanks in a large commercial building in west Ottawa's Stittsville community early Thursday morning.

In a news release, Ottawa Fire Services said it was called to a fire on Moonstone Drive — near where Highway 417 meets Highway 7 — just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters had "various fuel sources" to deal with, including two large diesel tanks, and no nearby hydrants to draw water from, the release said.

Tanker trucks brought water to the building and the fire was declared under control around 3:15 a.m., according to the news release.

Nobody was injured.