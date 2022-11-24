Content
Large commercial building catches fire in Stittsville

Ottawa firefighters relied on tanker trucks to fight a fire and protect fuel tanks in a large commercial building in west Ottawa early Thursday morning.

A one-storey industrial building with a metal exterior has flames across its roof.
Firefighters called to a commercial building on Moonstone Drive on Nov. 24, 2022, could see the flames from a distance, according to Ottawa Fire Services. (David Tischhauser)

In a news release, Ottawa Fire Services said it was called to a fire on Moonstone Drive — near where Highway 417 meets Highway 7 — just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters had "various fuel sources" to deal with, including two large diesel tanks, and no nearby hydrants to draw water from, the release said.

Tanker trucks brought water to the building and the fire was declared under control around 3:15 a.m., according to the news release.

Nobody was injured.

A one-storey industrial building with a metal exterior has flames across its roof.
The Moonstone Drive fire was called in before 2 a.m. and took more than an hour to bring under control. (David Tischhauser)
