No injuries in early morning fire on Robinson Avenue
Smoke and flames were reported at 2 Robinson Avenue early Saturday morning.

Fire officials say they got a call around 4 a.m. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Fire crews responded to a 911 call early Saturday morning about smoke and flames emerging from a building at 2 Robinson Avenue.  

The fire was in a vacant building, and no injuries were reported.

The building is the former home of the Iranian Culture Centre. 

The call came in just before 4 a.m., and fire crews were still on the scene at 5:40 a.m.

The extent of the damage is still unknown, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Smoke and flames could be seen emerging from the vacant building. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)
