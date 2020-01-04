No injuries in early morning fire on Robinson Avenue

Fire crews responded to a 911 call early Saturday morning about smoke and flames emerging from a building at 2 Robinson Avenue.

The fire was in a vacant building, and no injuries were reported.

The building is the former home of the Iranian Culture Centre.

The call came in just before 4 a.m., and fire crews were still on the scene at 5:40 a.m.

The extent of the damage is still unknown, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.