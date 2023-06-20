Attempted murder charges laid after North Stormont fire

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a fire investigation from last Tuesday.

According to a news release issued Tuesday morning, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry responded to a residential fire in North Stormont Township on June 13 just after 9 p.m.

Everyone inside escaped with minor injuries, but officers determined the fire was intentional. A man was charged with two counts each of attempted murder, arson and assault causing bodily harm.

Police said they are not releasing the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victims.

The man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.