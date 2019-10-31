Fire at Moodie and Fallowfield shuts down traffic, power

A truck overturned into a propane tank and caught fire in southwest Ottawa Thursday morning, burning the driver and shutting down roads and power in the area.

It happened near the MacEwen gas station on Fallowfield Road near Moodie Drive at about 7 a.m.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was burned on his head and hands. He was taken to hospital in serious, stable condition, paramedics said.

Moodie is closed between Fallowfield and McKenna Casey Drive.

No surrounding buildings in the area have been affected, though the area remains closed to the public due to risk of exposure.

More video from scene at Moodie and Fallowfield. A large vehicle in centre of fire <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/u1fdbaODIK">pic.twitter.com/u1fdbaODIK</a> —@GiacomoPanico

Hydro has been shut off in the area because wires were affected in the incident, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Power is out for around 8,700 customers.