Montreal Road still closed for cleanup of major fire

Cleanup of a fire at a two-storey building housing a church, a pawn shop and an appliance store in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood is now underway, keeping a major local road closed.

An employee at 81 Montreal Rd. called 911 at around 6:40 p.m. to report "haze" coming from the inside of the building, said Ottawa Fire Services in a media release.

It was initially declared a two-alarm fire, but a third alarm was called in around 9 p.m. when the building began to show signs of collapsing, fire officials said.

It was also around that time firefighters had to retreat from the building.

The fire was eventually extinguished early Friday morning. There's no word on the cause or damage estimate from fire officials.

Montreal Road is still closed between North River Road and the Vanier Parkway and should be closed most of the morning, police said early Friday.

They ask people to avoid the area.

Heavy equipment has been called in to assist with the building's eventual demolition, officials said, and a fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause.

No injuries have been reported.