At least 20 displaced after Vanier apartment fire on Canada Day

At least 20 people are out of their homes after a fire broke out at a low-rise apartment building east of downtown Ottawa on Canada Day.

Firefighters were called to the four-storey building at 359 McArthur Ave. around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple 911 calls, Ottawa Fire Services wrote in a release.

Firefighters worked to battle fires in one unit and on the building's roof.

One person was given CPR and taken to hospital after being found in the building's hallway in cardiac arrest, while two other residents were treated on scene for minor injuries.

A firefighter was also treated for a heat-related injury.

The fire was put out just before midnight, but firefighters said the building suffered heavy smoke damage and water had to be shut off, making the building uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is helping those who are out of their homes.