Fire breaks out early Saturday morning in Hull

A fire forced the evacuation of six people from their residence in the Hull area Saturday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. in a bedroom in one of the units of a two-unit family house on Graham Street.

There were no injuries, however, a pet died in the fire.

All six people evacuated the burning house when the firefighters arrived.

The Gatineau Police Service are investigating, but have not determined it to be suspicious.

This is the fifth fire in Hull this week.

Some of those fires are being considered suspicious.