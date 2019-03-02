Fire temporarily shuts down Hawkesbury factory

A countertop and cabinet factory in Hawkesbury, Ont., is temporarily closed after a major fire Friday night.

The fire at the Prémoulé factory broke out inside a garbage container shortly after 9 p.m. and quickly spread, the local fire department said.

At its height, more than 20 firefighters from Hawkesbury and nearby L'Orignal, Ont., fought the blaze.

It was brought under control just before 10 p.m., fire officials said.

Damage is estimated at around $200,000.

The plant is expected to resume production Sunday evening.

