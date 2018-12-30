Skip to Main Content
Fire forces evacuation of gym, hotel in Gatineau

A fire at an adjoined gym and hotel forced 150 people onto the street on Saturday night as the building was evacuated.

Fire started in gym, adjoining hotel evacuated as precaution

The first started in a change room on the second floor of the gym but smoke quickly spread throughout the building. (CBC)

Firefighters were alerted to smoke at the Gym-Max at 105 Bellehumeur St. in Gatineau at around 7:45 p.m., according the the fire department.

The fire started in a change room on the second floor of the gym before reaching the roof and spreading smoke throughout the fitness centre.

Firefighters had the fire under control at around 9:15 p.m.

The adjoining hotel was evacuated as a precaution but was not damaged and the occupants were allowed to re-enter afterwards.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

