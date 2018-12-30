Fire forces evacuation of gym, hotel in Gatineau

A fire at an adjoined gym and hotel forced 150 people onto the street on Saturday night as the building was evacuated.

Firefighters were alerted to smoke at the Gym-Max at 105 Bellehumeur St. in Gatineau at around 7:45 p.m., according the the fire department.

The fire started in a change room on the second floor of the gym before reaching the roof and spreading smoke throughout the fitness centre.

Firefighters had the fire under control at around 9:15 p.m.

The adjoining hotel was evacuated as a precaution but was not damaged and the occupants were allowed to re-enter afterwards.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.