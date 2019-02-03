1 person injured in downtown apartment fire

One person was injured in a fire at a downtown Ottawa apartment building early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the second floor of a residential building at 240 Stewart St. at around 1:12 a.m.

The fire department said Sunday morning that it is still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The injured person was treated on scene by paramedics, fire services said.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting tenants affected by the fire.