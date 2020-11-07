6 people displaced after Saturday morning fire in Ottawa's south end

Firefighters rescued a resident of a three-storey apartment complex that caught fire Saturday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services arrived at the scene — located at 3530 Downpatrick Rd. — at 7:36 a.m. and were advised by callers that someone was trapped inside the building.

Upon arrival, crews were told by neighbours that two adults and two children were possibly still in the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire through a rear window before using ladders to enter the second floor.

Transported to hospital in serious condition

One adult, a woman in her 40s, was rescued from the building. According to Ottawa paramedics, the woman was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The second adult and two children evacuated the building on their own and were later located outside.

A man in his 40s with minor injuries and smoke inhalation was brought to hospital in stable condition.

A woman in her 30s and two children with possible smoke inhalation were also transported in stable condition.

Six people will be displaced from the fire: the four occupants of the unit and two downstairs neighbours.

The occupants are now receiving victim services from the Canadian Red Cross, according to Carson Tharris, the public information officer for Ottawa Fire Services.

The fire remains under investigation.