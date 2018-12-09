Family of 3 displaced by south Ottawa house fire
A family of three is temporarily homeless after fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a home in rural south Ottawa.
Damage to Donnelly Drive home pegged at between $350-400K
The fire broke out at around 3:30 p.m. at a two-storey home on Donnelly Drive near the town of Kemptville, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.
Crews had the fire under control in about 90 minutes.
The fire department said the blaze caused between $350,000 and $400,000 in damage.
No injuries have been reported. A fire investigator has been sent to the scene.