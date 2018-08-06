Skip to Main Content
Fire destroys home in Ottawa's south end
A home was destroyed by a fire in Ottawa's south end early Monday morning.

No one injured as flames engulf single-storey home

Ottawa Fire Services received a call about a home engulfed in flames in Ottawa's south end on Aug. 6, 2018. (Scott Stilborn)

Ottawa Fire Services received a call at 4:36 a.m. about a home on 2055 Baffin Ave. that was engulfed in flames. 

Due to the fire conditions, firefighters used a defensive attack to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings, according to a spokesperson.

There are no reported injuries and no one was at the home during the time of the fire, fire services said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

