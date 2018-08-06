Fire destroys home in Ottawa's south end

A home was destroyed by a fire in Ottawa's south end early Monday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services received a call at 4:36 a.m. about a home on 2055 Baffin Ave. that was engulfed in flames.

Due to the fire conditions, firefighters used a defensive attack to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings, according to a spokesperson.

The fire at 2055 Baffin Avenue is under control and crews are beginning to clear the scene. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.