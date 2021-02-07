Man in custody after small fire set at Canada Revenue Agency headquarters

Ottawa police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after breaking into and briefly setting fire to 555 Mackenzie Ave., also known as the Connaught Building, which houses the Canada Revenue Agency headquarters.

Both the Minister of National Revenue, Diane Lebouthillier, and the agency's commissioner, Bob Hamilton, have offices in the historic building near the ByWard Market and Major's Hill Park.

According to police, the man – who police aren't identifying yet – broke into the building shortly after 7:30 a.m. and started a small fire. The flame was quickly extinguished by the sprinkler system.

Ottawa police said no injuries were reported and the building suffered minimal fire damage, but some water damage.

No charges have been laid as of Sunday morning, with the Ottawa Police Service's arson unit investigating.

Police say there is no further risk to public safety and that anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.