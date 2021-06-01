Firefighters battling large recycling facility fire in Carp

Ottawa firefighters are working on a large fire in a recycling facility in west Ottawa Tuesday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) received the call to an industrial area on West Hunt Drive off Carp Road at 6:58 a.m. and firefighters reached the site a few minutes later. It was a second-alarm fire by 7:15 a.m.

A fire in a commercial building on West Hunt Road in west Ottawa June 1, 2021. (Cody Leon)

Firefighters saw flames on the roof of the large structure with vehicles inside and are trying to stop it from spreading to the surrounding area with its fuel and propane tanks, according to OFS spokesperson Carson Tharris.

Ottawa's Tomlinson said in a tweet the fire is in one of its buildings and all staff are safe.

With no fire hydrants at the scene, the crews are using tanker shuttles to bring in water.

Firefighters arrived to find a recycling facility fully engulfed. <br><br>Crews have set up aerial ladders on all sides of the structure to extinguish from above and are using a foam extinguishing agent to smother the flames. Tanker vehicles are shuttling water from a nearby hydrant. <a href="https://t.co/i520asyfX2">https://t.co/i520asyfX2</a> <a href="https://t.co/iyzhz78t03">pic.twitter.com/iyzhz78t03</a> —@OttFire

The exits from Highway 417 to northbound Carp Road are closed, as is West Hunt Road.

The fire is about 25 to 30 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.