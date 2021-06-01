Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Updated

Firefighters battling large recycling facility fire in Carp

Ottawa firefighters are working to keep a fire in a recycling facility in a western part of the city from spreading to nearby fuel tanks.

Crews trying to keep flames from fuel tanks in west Ottawa

CBC News ·
With no hydrants at the site, Ottawa firefighters are trucking in water to a fire at a recycling facility in west Ottawa June 1, 2021. They're also using foam. (@OttFire/Twitter)

Ottawa firefighters are working on a large fire in a recycling facility in west Ottawa Tuesday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) received the call to an industrial area on West Hunt Drive off Carp Road at 6:58 a.m. and firefighters reached the site a few minutes later. It was a second-alarm fire by 7:15 a.m.

A fire in a commercial building on West Hunt Road in west Ottawa June 1, 2021. (Cody Leon)

Firefighters saw flames on the roof of the large structure with vehicles inside and are trying to stop it from spreading to the surrounding area with its fuel and propane tanks, according to OFS spokesperson Carson Tharris.

Ottawa's Tomlinson said in a tweet the fire is in one of its buildings and all staff are safe.

With no fire hydrants at the scene, the crews are using tanker shuttles to bring in water.

The exits from Highway 417 to northbound Carp Road are closed, as is West Hunt Road.

The fire is about 25 to 30 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

With files from Natalia Goodwin

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now