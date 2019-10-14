Skip to Main Content
Centretown fire displaces 5 people
Ottawa

Centretown fire displaces 5 people

A fire in a Centretown building has left five people without a home this Thanksgiving weekend. 

Firefighters quickly put out blaze at Bay and Laurier

CBC News ·
Five people have been temporarily displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Centretown early on Thanksgiving morning. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

A fire in a Centretown building has left five people without a home this Thanksgiving weekend. 

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls at 1:27 a.m. on Monday, with callers reporting smoke and flames coming from a  downtown building, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services. 

Upon arrival, crews found a two-storey rowhouse at Bay and Laurier streets on fire.

The fire was under control by 1:43 a.m.

No one was trapped in the building, the fire department said. Five people, however, will require assistance. 

Ottawa Fire Services is investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|