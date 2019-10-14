Centretown fire displaces 5 people

A fire in a Centretown building has left five people without a home this Thanksgiving weekend.

Firefighters received multiple 911 calls at 1:27 a.m. on Monday, with callers reporting smoke and flames coming from a downtown building, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-storey rowhouse at Bay and Laurier streets on fire.

The fire was under control by 1:43 a.m.

No one was trapped in the building, the fire department said. Five people, however, will require assistance.

Ottawa Fire Services is investigating.