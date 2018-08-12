Clarence-Rockland fire causes $450k damage

A large fire broke out at a commercial building in Clarence-Rockland, Ont. Saturday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call around 8 p.m. about a fire at Landtech Inc., a landscaping company located on 586 De la Baie Rd.

Police said there are no injuries, but two firefighters were assessed for heat exhaustion.

The fire resulted in $450,000 in damages.

The fire heavily damaged the garage area of the building. The offices, inside, suffered mostly from water damage, the city's fire department said.

Provincial police, as well as fire services from Ottawa and Clarence-Rockland helped manage the fire.

Around 40 firefighters responded to the incident.

The cause was accidental and due to an overheated fan motor, fire services said.