2 found dead after western Quebec house fire

Two bodies have been found during the search of a house damaged by fire Sunday morning in Bowman, Que., provincial police say.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. roughly 90 kilometres north of downtown Ottawa, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Three people were rescued from the home and two people were missing.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, the SQ said the flames had been brought under control.

The victims were found later Sunday and weren't identified by police, who said autopsies are planned.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues Monday.