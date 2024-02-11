2 missing after house catches fire in western Quebec

Two people are missing after a fire tore through a house in Bowman, Que., Sunday morning, provincial police say.

Three others were rescued from the home in the town roughly 90 kilometres north of downtown Ottawa, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The fire broke out at around 8 a.m., with several local fire services called in to help extinguish the flames, the SQ told Radio-Canada.

The town's mayor, Gaston Donovan, was also at the scene of the fire.

"I'm here if there's anything we can do to try to help the family," Donovan told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

"It's sad. It's very sad."

At around 3 p.m., the SQ said the flames had been brought under control. The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, police said.