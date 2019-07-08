Fire ban declared for large swath of Outaouais

Two sprawling municipalities in western Quebec are now under a fire ban, just two months after heavy flooding hit the region.

The burn bans were declared Monday morning for Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, which includes Gracefield, Maniwaki and the La Verendrye Wildlife Reserve, and the neighbouring municipality of Antoine-Labelle, which stretches north from the Papineau-Labelle Wildlife Reserve.

The recent dry spell has led to an increased risk of forest fires, according to the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu ( SOPFEU) .

The ban has flipped the script after a rainy spring caused rivers and lakes in the region to burst their banks in late April and early May.

The fire ban is in effect until further notice.

According to SOPFEU spokesperson Stéphane Caron, companies in the region are being asked to suspend any industrial activity in forests between noon and 8 p.m. to reduce the risk of fire.

Caron also said ATV users should only park on forest roads and trails to avoid heating the undergrowth.

The fire ban also covers some sectors in northern Quebec, the North Shore, the Saguenay and the Laurentians.

There were five active forest fires in Quebec as of Monday morning.