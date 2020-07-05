Burn ban in effect for Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services is prohibiting open-air fires within city limits, including for those with permits.
Campfires, agricultural burns, and brush pile burns are off-limits as of Sunday
Backyard fire pits are off limits for the time being.
Ottawa Fire Services issued an immediate fire ban Sunday, prohibiting open-air fires within city limits, including for those who have permits.
The fire ban applies to agricultural and brush pile burns, as well as campfires.
"There will be zero tolerance enforcement during the fire ban," Ottawa Fire Services wrote in a release Sunday.