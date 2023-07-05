Ottawa under fire ban as heat warning continues

Ottawa Fire Services has issued an open-air fire ban for the city as hot, humid weather persists.

The ban applies to campfires, brush pile burns, agricultural burns and wood burning outdoor fireplaces.

"There will be zero tolerance enforcement during the fire ban," OFS said in a release.

The city has been under a multi-day heat warning since Tuesday morning for a spell of high temperatures and humid weather.

Environment Canada says there will be maximum temperatures of 33 C in Ottawa, with a humidex in the high 30s and low 40s.

The high temperatures are expected to last until Friday, the weather agency says.

Heat warnings have also been issued for nearly all of Ontario and parts of western Quebec.