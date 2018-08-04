1 injured in Barrhaven garage fire

One person suffered non-critical injuries after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon inside the garage of a Barrhaven home.

Fire crews rushed to the scene on Alex Polowin Avenue after the homeowner called 911 shortly before 3:30 p.m., Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

The homeowner said flames and smoke were coming from the garage.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, and roughly 20 minutes after they arrived on scene the fire was declared to be under control.

One of the home's occupants was injured during the fire and was treated by paramedics, the fire department said.

A fire investigator is looking into the cause.